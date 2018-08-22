Appointment of New Captain of the Port

HM Government of Gibraltar is delighted to confirm the appointment of Manuel Tirado as the new CEO / Captain of the Port.

Manuel started working at the Port Department in 1983 as a deckhand in an era when all vessels had to be physically boarded and technology was basic. Over the years Manuel has worked his way through all the ranks gaining valuable experience. Manuel was temporarily promoted to the role of CEO/Captain of the Port in September of last year and is very happy to take on this role on a permanent basis and looks forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

The Hon Gilbert Licudi QC MP, Minister for the Port added that he is very pleased with Manuel’s formal appointment to this position and looks forward to continuing to work closely with him.