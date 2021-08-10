Appointment of Director of Education and Head Teachers of Bayside, Governor’s Meadow and St Martin’s Schools

HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce the appointments of the next Director of Education, as well as the new head teachers of Bayside, Governor’s Meadow and St Martin schools. The announcements were made yesterday morning by the Chief Secretary Darren Grech during a press conference at No 6 Convent Place.

The Chief Secretary welcomed and introduced:

• Keri Scott as the next Director of Education

• Gaynor Lester as the new head teacher to Bayside School

• Emma Jane Mongriffo as the new head teacher to Governor’s Meadow

• and Dawn Elouise Holmes as the new head teacher to St Martin School

Last month, Jerry Aguilera was also appointed to the role of head teacher to St Paul’s school. At the time of his appointment he was Gibraltar’s youngest ever head teacher at the age of 33. Jerry is also Gibraltar’s first male head teacher of a lower primary school.

The Minister for Education, John Cortes, said: ‘I’d like to wholeheartedly congratulate the new appointees in these top Education posts. Although I wasn’t involved in the appointments, I’m sure the posts were very highly contested because of the high calibre of teachers working in Education in Gibraltar. I’ve worked closely with Keri in her role as Senior Education Adviser and as Acting Director of Education, and I’m sure that she will work with me to take Education to a whole new level. The new head teachers are joining the team at a very exciting time for Education. Congratulations to you all, I’m really looking forward to working with you.’

The outgoing Director of Education, Jackie Mason, said: ‘I have been truly privileged to work with Keri as a team over the last few years. She has the emotional intelligence and problem solving skills to take the Director’s role forward. She is a very high calibre professional with the integrity and credibility to move Education in Gibraltar into the future.’

The new Director of Education, Keri Scott, said: ‘I’ve always felt very privileged to work with young people in the sphere of Education. I don’t forget my days in the classroom, I think it’s the profession in which we can influence the future most directly. In today’s increasingly divisive world I think we need to work together for unity and our children are our source of hope and energy. I’m very grateful to be able to work with such a large and incredible team both in teaching and non-teaching roles in the interest of our children and of our community, and hopefully make a positive impact on the world of tomorrow.’

The Chief Secretary, Darren Grech, said: ‘I can tell you that this is truly the A-team; the future of education is in very safe and caring hands. I’d like to take this opportunity also to thank Jackie Mason as outgoing Director for the work done over the last few years, a difficult endeavour with all the changes happening in education, further complicated by the appearance of COVID-19. Finally, thank you too to the outgoing head teachers Michael Tavares (Bayside), Annabelle Felipes (St Martin) and Fiona Ferro (Governor’s Meadow).’