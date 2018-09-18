Another set of participants for the Literary Festival has been released

This year’s Gibraltar Lecture to be delivered at the Blenheim Palace Festival of Literature, Film and Music will be delivered by Professor David Reynolds. The Lecture will be repeated in Gibraltar for the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

Cambridge historian and BBC TV presenter Professor David Reynolds reveals some of the secrets of Stalin’s wartime correspondence with Churchill and Roosevelt, drawing on new material from the Russian archives on which he has worked with Moscow colleague Professor Vladimir Pechatnov. The Kremlin Letters illuminate the Big Three in novel ways – especially Stalin’s growing skill as a diplomatist and Churchill’s remarkable blind spot about the Soviet dictator – and challenge us in the era of Facebook and Twitter to think about the essential art of communicating across cultures.

This year’s Governor’s Lecture at the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival will be delivered by Simon Weston CBE. Simon is a veteran of the British Army who is known for his charity work and recovery from severe burn injuries suffered during the Falklands War Conflict in 1982.

Simon Weston CBE was trapped on the burning RFA Sir Galahad after it was bombed by two Argentine planes during the Falklands War in 1982. He suffered burns to 46% of his body and lost many of his comrades. He is one of the most recognised faces of the conflict.

This truly inspirational tale will take you from the most horrific moments of the conflict to his numerous operations, to his slow recovery of the years and on to the public recognition he receives today. He reflects on the experiences from people he has met, which includes members of The Royal Family, the Argentine pilot who dropped the bomb and even Harry Patch the last survivor of the First World War. Backed by original footage from the conflict, Simon tells the tale of survival.

Professor John B. Hattendorf, FRHistS, FSNR, is the Ernest J. King Professor Emeritus of Maritime History at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, a chair he occupied from 1984 to 2016. Additionally, he served as chairman of the College’s Maritime History Department and director of the Naval War College Museum, 2003-16.

Professor Hattendorf will be discussing the book, Putting Cargoes Through: The US Navy at Gibraltar During the First World War 1917 – 1919 written by Vice Admiral Albert P. Niblack. In June 1931, two years after Vice Admiral Albert P. Niblack’s death, the U.S. Naval Institute sent the original typescript of this booklet to the U.S. Navy’s Office of Naval Records and Library, where it was filed with other unpublished naval histories and accounts for the 1911-1927 period. Niblack’s account remained unnoticed for several decades until it was brought to light by John Hattendorf. Vice Admiral Albert P. Niblack’s account is published with additional biographical and historical material by John Hattendorf which, together with Niblack’s original account, makes an important contribution to historical knowledge about the US Navy’s operations during World War One and particularly the U.S. Navy’s role at Gibraltar.