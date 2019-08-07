The annual Boat Procession will be held as part of the National Celebrations on Friday 6th September 2019 at 6pm starting at Mid Harbours Marina, Peter Isola Promenade.

The event is organised by the Rector of the Shrine with the collaboration of the essential services and the Depart of the Environment. The events entails the blessing of the seas and as remembrance for all those who have lost their lives at sea.

Members of the press wishing to attend are requested to contact Steven Segui on email steven.segui@giboxy.gi or mobile 58286000.

Photo (c) John Piris Photography.