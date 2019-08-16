HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce that seating capacity for the Andrea Bocelli concert on the eve of National Day has been increased by a further 1800 seats.

These tickets will be available to purchase online only from 11:00am on Monday 19th August.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC, said: “The Government is delighted by the overwhelming positive reaction of the local community to this world-class event and is proud to be able to offer a significant number of additional tickets following a re-assessment of seating capacity at the venue. A live Andrea Bocelli concert at a stunning new venue, the Europa Point Stadium, promises to be a night to remember.”

As with the first release, tickets will be priced at £30. A maximum of 4 tickets may be purchased by any one individual.

Tickets will be available to purchase online at www.buytickets.gi and will be released on Monday at 11:00am.