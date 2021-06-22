She was one of the first four female officers to join the Royal Gibraltar Police back in 1965.

So it was a nice surprise today when PC 208 Violet Schembri (now Buchanan) popped into New Mole House for a catch up with the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, Sgt Patricia Gonzalez and Sgt Mary Desantos.

Violet, who is now an American citizen after moving to Indiana in the United States of America in 1969 with her late husband Richard (Richie) Buchanan.

Sadly, Richie passed away in January, but Violet has returned to Gibraltar to visit her family.

She worked for four years as a police officer, working in the traffic department and managing school crossing points.

COP Richard Ullger, said: “It was great to see one of officers come back to visit and share a few stories with us from all those years ago. We hope she enjoyed her visit to New Mole House and her time back here in Gibraltar.”