-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

She was one of the first four female officers to join the Royal Gibraltar Police back in 1965.

So it was a nice surprise today when PC 208 Violet Schembri (now Buchanan) popped into New Mole House for a catch up with the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, Sgt Patricia Gonzalez and Sgt Mary Desantos.

Violet, who is now an American citizen after moving to Indiana in the United States of America in 1969 with her late husband Richard (Richie) Buchanan.

Sadly, Richie passed away in January, but Violet has returned to Gibraltar to visit her family.

She worked for four years as a police officer, working in the traffic department and managing school crossing points.

COP Richard Ullger, said: “It was great to see one of officers come back to visit and share a few stories with us from all those years ago. We hope she enjoyed her visit to New Mole House and her time back here in Gibraltar.”

  • L to R: Sgt Desantos, Violet Schembri, COP Richard Ullger and Sgt Gonzalez
  • L to R: Eileen Byrne, Doris Crew, Violet Schembri and Eligia Christie
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleFive Rescued from Sinking Boat
Next articleKids Summer Workshops & Activities
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR