

Clive Beltran

Monday 8th November, 11am

Clive Beltran, former politician, educator, and author of ‘Yodo Morao and all that…’ will be interviewed by former Cultural Director, Manolo Galliano. Clive’s book describes Gibraltarian customs, practices, and sayings. It is a nostalgic look back on life in Gibraltar in the 50s and 60s.





Karl Ullger

Tuesday 9th November, 7pm

Artist and teacher Karl Ullger will be looking ahead to his publication which focuses on a selection of figurative paintings produced during the pandemic. Interviewed by Broadcast Journalist Jonathan Scott, Karl will look at his personal response which was to focus on his art and connect to people and fellow artists online. The book represents his escape and outlet.





Humbert Hernandez & Cecil Gomez

Thursday 11th November, 11am

Humbert Hernandez and Cecil Gomez are interviewed by Alice Mascarenhas on the biography of Cecil Gomez titled ‘A Time Remembered’ written by Humbert Hernandez. An insight into Cecil and the drama group now known as ‘Group 2000’. Humbert has created a compilation reflecting 60 years of work; photographs, illustrations, reviews, and anecdotes covering over 200 productions.





Sam Benady

Monday 8th November, 7pm

Sam Benady will discuss ‘a lifetime in writing’ interviewed by journalist Alice Mascarenhas. Sam will take us through his varied writing experiences as an author, and explore his more recent work in the form of a blog where he remained active during lockdown.





Richard Garcia

Wednesday 10th November, 11am

The Historian will be discussing his trilogy of social history books on Gibraltar in the 18th century, which have been 40 years in the making. Former Chairman of The Gibraltar Heritage Trust, Ian Balestrino will be interviewing Richard, focusing on this rich period of Gibraltar’s development as a valuable British possession, which became more than just a strategic fortress.





Dr Jennifer Ballantine & Trino Cruz

Thursday 11th November, 7pm

Dr Jennifer Ballentine Perera and Trino Cruz will be coming together to discuss their forthcoming journal publication for ‘SureS’ which is a special edition encompassing Gibraltar writings, art expression and literary criticism. They will share Trino’s poems which are featured and discuss if Gibraltar literature exists. Describing their session as an academic approach to Gibraltar’s publications and writings.





Justin Bautista & Rosanna Morales

Tuesday 9th November, 11am

Rosanna Morales and Justin Bautista will join forces to talk about vegan food and lifestyle. Interviewed by Sophie Clifton -Tucker, the duo will be talking about their most recent publications. Rosanna’s book ‘Ageing in the Garden of Vegan’ and Justin’s latest book ‘Mama Lotties Vegan’ .





Rebecca Calderon

Wednesday 10th November, 7pm

Rebecca Calderon will be joined by teacher and playwright Julian Felice to discuss her latest book ‘Ten Thousand Words’. This publication was inspired by Gibraltar Cultural Services’ short story competition, with each tale exactly 1000 words. The stories offer the reader a sharp and poignant glimpse into a variety of worlds, eras, and situations, like trailers for longer novels aimed at hooking the reader and leaving them wanting more.





Gabriel Moreno

Friday 12th November, 7pm – Online event

Writer, Poet and musician Gabriel Moreno will discuss his writing looking at his poetry, lyrics and music. Alice Mascarenhas will be learning more about the author’s inspiration also discussing the idea of the fusing of Spanish and English to investigate Gibraltarian identity. Accompanied by his guitar he will be performing several songs and will also talk about his experiences relating to living abroad, how he has found his own identity, and the role of poetry in the new literary cultural scene in England. Watch the session via our Facebook Page.