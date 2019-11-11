AmCham’s Thanksgiving Charity Gala Dinner

Each year AmCham hosts a Thanksgiving Charity Gala Dinner and as our way of giving thanks, we give back to our local community by donating the proceeds to a different charity every year. This year, the charity chosen is The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS).

Dementia Friends was launched in Gibraltar in 2017 to change the way people THINK, ACT AND TALK about dementia and to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding that means many people with the condition experience loneliness and social exclusion. Dementia is the biggest health and social care crisis facing the world today. The rising numbers of people living with dementia is a trend which is common across the world. We will be donating all the profits from the evening to this worthy charity who are looking into upgrading some of the furniture at Mount Alvernia to accommodate the needs of Alzheimers’s and Dementia patients.

We would be delighted if you would like to join us by taking a table of ten, or individual tickets, this year. Tickets cost £100 per person and this includes a traditional and delicious three course dinner with wine and dancing. We will host an auction and raffle on the evening.

Our Gala will take place at Sunborn Gibraltar on Thursday the 21st of November at 19:30pm. Our keynote speaker this year is The Honorable Franklin E Freeman Jr. of North Carolina Supreme Court.

For sponsorship packages, please email at info@amcham.gi