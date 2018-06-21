Ambrose Avellano’s ‘….Still dancing under the shadows’

A multi-media Fine Art Exhibition created by Gibraltarian artist, Ambrose Avellano was opened to the public on Thursday 14th June.

The release of his newest multi-media Fine Art exhibition, ‘….Still dancing under the shadows’ has a total of 20 works on show to the public.

Ambrose joined forces with Gibraltar activist, Anthony Pitaluga, who was involved in the many write-ups leading to the opening of the exhibition.

Ambrose describes the exhibition as “a history and educational”, as it centres around Modern Gibraltar’s historical events such as the border closure. Ambrose hopes that through his work people will see the “markers, reference points and symbols reflecting events that have shaped one part of our maturing Gibraltarian identity”

His solo pieces will continue to be open to the public every day at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, 11:00–19:00 until Friday 29th June.

