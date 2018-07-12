Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition £5000 Winner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This year’s winner of the Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition is Sebastian Rodriguez. As his work “View of Sacred Heart Church”, showing influences of Mario Finlayson and Gustavo Bacarisas, stole the show, along with the £5000 prize money.

The 2018 exhibition, organised by the Fine Arts Association, brought in over 70 pieces of art by 47 artists. This years exhibition was judged by Yvette Zarb-Bensusan, who also selected six highly commended pieces.

“The most important thing I see this year is the different styles of work,” says the Association President, Paul Cosquieri. “But also the biggest difference is the higher standards of work”

The exhibition at the Fine Arts Gallery is on until the 23rd of August.