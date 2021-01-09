Advice to University Students

The Department of Education is strongly recommending that all University students make themselves familiar with the new national lockdown restrictions in England. The guidance documents can be found online on the UK Government website:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/national-lockdown-stay-at-home

Those students in receipt of a Gibraltar Government Scholarship should pay particular attention to the section on Universities in the above document and ensure they follow the advice provided. Further guidance specific to University students can be found online:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/higher-education-reopening-buildings-and- campuses/students-returning-to-higher-education-from-spring-term

The link above will be updated by the UK Government to reflect any changes taking place as a result of the national lockdown announced on 4th January.

Students studying in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland should also make themselves familiar with any restrictions which may be in place. Information on these restrictions can be found as follows:

Scotland:

https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-stay-at-home-guidance/

Wales:

https://gov.wales/education-coronavirus

Northern Ireland:

https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-regulations-guidance-what- restrictions-mean-you

University students should also ensure that they follow the guidance and advice provided by their University with respect to their specific course. It is extremely important that students keep in very regular contact with their University in order to keep themselves abreast of specific information regarding how restrictions in the UK might affect them as students. Universities will be able to provide students with specific information relating to their course. It is the responsibility of the student to ensure that they attend the relevant sessions (be these remotely or in person, as directed by their university) and submit all required assignments.