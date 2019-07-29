Access to Residential Parking Schemes for Commercial Vehicles

HM Government of Gibraltar, in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, is pleased to announce the introduction of a permit system to allow commercial vehicles to make use of parking spaces within certain residential parking zones during given operational hours.

Commercial Vehicles will be able to park within Zones 1, 3, and the North Zones, including Glacis Estate and Laguna Estates between the hours of 8am and 4pm. The permit will not allow parking in Zone 2 as there is already provision for deliveries within the pedestrianised area of Main Street and the commercial loading and unloading zones established in June 2017.

Permits will be priced at £60 per year for each permit. The scheme will allow companies to register up to three separate vehicles per permit for qualifying vehicles. The scheme will allow businesses to apply for more than one permit which will subsequently double in price to £120 for up to another three separate vehicles and so forth. There will be no limit to the number of permits that any given company may apply for.

This new initiative will help facilitate commercial access into Residential Parking Schemes during the day, which is when there is the greatest abundance of parking stock available. This is expected to help the business community serve the Residential Community better, facilitating deliveries and services to households. This scheme will still allow residents to make use of their full parking stock after 4pm, which is when most residents return home.

For information and eligibility criteria, please contact Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd. Application forms for Permits can also be obtained at Unit 99 Harbour’s Walk, New Harbour’s, Rosia Road, Gibraltar or are available to download online from the link below;

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/transport-traffic-and-technical-services/parking

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, The Hon. Paul Balban said, “I am extremely happy to have worked closely with both the Chamber of Commerce and Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses on this initiative. The Ministry has taken onboard the needs of the business community, working hand in glove with them to find a working solution that will facilitate the business sector whilst minimizing the impact on residents within their distinct Residential Parking zones”.