Breakfast is the most important meal so keep it easy, with a smoothie bowl. These superfruit bowls make it super simple and you can just tweak your toppings to suit your mood.

INGREDIENTS

Frozen Açaí berry blend

Fresh mint

Frozen summer fruit mix

Coconut milk

2 bananas

Cocoa nibs

Toppings

Granola mix

Chia seeds

Crunchy peanut butter

Strawberry

Banana

Honey / agave syrup

METHOD

1. Mix together the icecream, frozen fruit mix and mint in a blender. Next add in the coconut milk, mix together until slightly softer and add a banana and a teaspoon of cocoa nibs, keep the mixture thick.

2. Once you’re done, pour out the mixture into a bowl, and lay out your toppings.

3. Finally drizzle some honey or agave syrup on top.