Breakfast is the most important meal so keep it easy, with a smoothie bowl. These superfruit bowls make it super simple and you can just tweak your toppings to suit your mood.
INGREDIENTS
- Frozen Açaí berry blend
- Fresh mint
- Frozen summer fruit mix
- Coconut milk
- 2 bananas
- Cocoa nibs
- Toppings
- Granola mix
- Chia seeds
- Crunchy peanut butter
- Strawberry
- Banana
- Honey / agave syrup
METHOD
1. Mix together the icecream, frozen fruit mix and mint in a blender. Next add in the coconut milk, mix together until slightly softer and add a banana and a teaspoon of cocoa nibs, keep the mixture thick.
2. Once you’re done, pour out the mixture into a bowl, and lay out your toppings.
3. Finally drizzle some honey or agave syrup on top.