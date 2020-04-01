-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Breakfast is the most important meal so keep it easy, with a smoothie bowl. These superfruit bowls make it super simple and you can just tweak your toppings to suit your mood.

INGREDIENTS

  • Frozen Açaí berry blend
  • Fresh mint
  • Frozen summer fruit mix
  • Coconut milk
  • 2 bananas
  • Cocoa nibs
  • Toppings
  • Granola mix
  • Chia seeds
  • Crunchy peanut butter
  • Strawberry
  • Banana
  • Honey / agave syrup

METHOD

1. Mix together the icecream, frozen fruit mix and mint in a blender. Next add in the coconut milk, mix together until slightly softer and add a banana and a teaspoon of cocoa nibs, keep the mixture thick.

2. Once you’re done, pour out the mixture into a bowl, and lay out your toppings.

3. Finally drizzle some honey or agave syrup on top.

 

-advertisement-
-advertisement-

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR