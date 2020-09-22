A second positive case of COVID-19 has been identified within Westside School.

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
145
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with school staff and the Department of Education. The Contact Tracing Bureau has been in contact with relevant staff members and students and interviewed them in order to ascertain which individuals were identified as close contacts and are therefore required to self isolate.

The latest available information is that 22 individuals (11 staff members and 11 students) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate. Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Students who attend Westside School are advised to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Parents and students are reminded that individuals with COVID symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Close contacts and siblings of children who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the school by emailing covidhelpline@westsideschoolgibraltar.com.

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleCall for a UNECE Youth Delegate
Next articleStained Glass Window Design Competition
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR