The true spirit of Christmas is in giving and remembering those who truly need that holiday gift.

For another year, World Trade Center Gibraltar has reached out to WTC Members and our local community, who have kindly helped to donate presents to underprivileged children at Christmas time. With amazing support from The Youth Service Gibraltar who assisted us with the distribution, we were able to reach these families personally.

This year the bar was set high with a 500 Present Challenge, and the incredibly generous local community managed to completely surpass the target, with the number of presents received by the end of the campaign totalling 636 – double the amount from last year!

Mariela Gancheva, Front of House Manager for World Trade Center Gibraltar said: “We are impressed by the amount of people who contributed to the campaign this year. We know that the WTC Members are a very kind-hearted and thoughtful community, but this time we were delighted to receive even more donations from people far and wide, who had heard about the campaign through a friend or via social media. It is only the second year of the campaign and World Trade Center Gibraltar has already become the most popular collection point for Christmas charity! It is beyond all our expectations! Thank you for making the magic happen!”