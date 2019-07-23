The Gibraltar National Archives have produced a video of last month’s exhibition which commemorated the 50th Anniversary of the Closure of the Frontier.

The video is a digital representation of the exhibition with over 200 exhibits. It is available online from the Gibraltar National Archives website www.nationalarchives.gi/gna/ClosureWebExhibit.aspx.

Also available on the website is the video ‘Frontier – Gibraltarians on frontier closure and the closed frontier years’ a collection of interviews done by the Archivist, Antony Pitaluga.

The publication of the exhibition online will be welcomed by those who were unable to visit it in person.

