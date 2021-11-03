The Gibraltar International Art Exhibition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is being held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. Artists from Gibraltar, Spain and Romania submitted a total of one hundred and twenty-eight works.

The Minister for Education and Culture, the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change, Heritage and Public Health, The Hon Prof. John Cortes MBE JP MP officially opened the Exhibition and presented the awards on Tuesday 2nd November 2021. Mr John Maine RA RWA, a Royal Academician from the United Kingdom, carried out the adjudication.

The prize winners are:

The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize 1st Prize

Karl Ullger – ‘Forgotten Patio’

The Jacobo Azagury Prize 2nd Prize

Monica Popham – ‘Blue Light’

The Leni Mifsud Prize 3rd Prize

Cristina Lopez Ramirez – ‘Carrusel’

The Rudesindo Mannia Prize Best Gibraltar Theme

Ronald Gingell – ‘Majestic Rock’

The Mario Finlayson Prize Best Young Artist

Tyrone Anthony Vera – ‘Disconnection’





The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

Lorraine Buhagiar – ‘No. 120 Irish Town’

Shane Dalmedo – ‘Three Horses and a Flame’

Gail Francis-Tiron – ‘Yanito Doodle’

Adam Galloway – ‘Swimming with the Big Boats’

Yeyo Arguez Garcia – ‘Vestige’

Joseph Gingell – ‘The Great Siege’

Ming Ming Hung – ‘The Winning Tickets’

Jane Langdon – ‘Bunch of Roses in a Vase’





Commenting at the Official Opening of the International Art Exhibition, the Hon Prof. John Cortes said:

“This competition provides an opportunity for artists from Gibraltar and abroad to compete and exhibit side by side. This both enriches us culturally and promotes our art outside our borders.

I thank all the artists who have participated, and who contribute so much to developing Culture in Gibraltar. My thanks too to Gibraltar Cultural Services for their work in making this exhibition possible. I am very pleased to welcome John Maine, our Adjudicator, and to thank him for carrying out the difficult task of selecting the winning pieces.”

The exhibition is now open to the public until Saturday 13th November 2021 between 10.30am and 6.30pm on weekdays and 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturdays. Entrance is free.