Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is inviting entries for the 47th Gibraltar International Art Competition. Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from the 5th to the 14th November 2020.

The competition is open to anyone aged 16 and over as at 4th November 2020. A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist with a £10 per entry fee applicable. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively.