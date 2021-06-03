The Gibraltar Heritage Trust held its 32nd Annual Painting Competition on Saturday 8th May and is pleased to announce the winners. Due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions we were pleased to welcome back the public to an open-air event year saw and in turn, we saw an unexpected number of entries, and the judges commented on the high quality of art produced. Thank you to everyone who took part. In total there were 4 categories, Infants aged 6 & under, Children aged between 7 & 10, Juniors aged 11-17 and Adults 18 & over.

This year’s theme was Europa Flats, and all entries were painted on location between 09:00am and 17:00pm and had to hand in their entries to the Trust offices before 17:00pm.

The Trust would like to thank the judges, Gino Sanguinetti, Giorann Henshaw and Karl Ullger. Below are the results and prizes for this year’s winners.