3 Kings Cavalcade – Sustainability

The Nautilus Project highlighted their concerns to both The Festival of Lights and The 3 Kings Cavalcade reference the plastic/glitter confetti used at both these annual popular social events on the Gibraltar Calendar.

TNP strongly believe that the same entertainment can be enjoyed with other sustainable alternatives and with the marine environment in mind.

TNP is extremely happy to report that The Festival Of Lights took the advice on board this year and used paper confetti.

The 3 Kings Cavalcade Committee have also noted our concerns and at last night’s meeting with participants, Mr Abudarham relayed them to those present and encouraged them to take our recommendations on board.

TNP continue fully committed to raising awareness and protecting our marine wildlife.