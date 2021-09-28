Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will be organising Gibraltar Literature Week from the 8th to 13th November 2021.

The event is dedicated to promoting our local authors and aims to celebrate the importance of books and literature. GCS is organising a varied programme which includes live events and online content, with school visits and other initiatives part of the offering.

So as not to abandon the international edge that was provided by the Gibraltar International Literary Festival pre-Covid, and which will hopefully return next year.

GCS is also coordinating and producing two days of international talks, inviting three internationally renowned authors to Gibraltar on the 12th and 13th November. These talks will focus on their publications, as well as a variety of literary material, with content both for children and adults.

‘An Audience With…’ returns to the Charles Hunt Room and will be streamed online. Limited tickets will be available for those wishing to attend in person. There will also be:

– Daily book reviews in the Gibraltar Chronicle

– GBC Radio Gibraltar interviews with local authors

– Storytelling at the John Mackintosh Hall Library

– School lectures featuring various local writers & focusing on several topics

– Bookmark and Poetry competitions

– Daily book reviews on GCS / John Mackintosh Hall Library Facebook pages

– A festival bookshop at Gibraltar’s Cultural Hub, the John Mackintosh Hall.