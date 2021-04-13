The 2021 Gibraltar Drama Festival will take place from Monday 17th to Friday 21st May 2021. All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall. A total of 12 plays will be presented as follows:

Monday 17th May 2021 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Chatroom’ a drama by Edna Walsh (15 +)

2. GAMPA Juniors presents: ‘Can I Count On Your Vote?’ a comedy by Hannah Mifsud (U)

3. Santos Productions presents: ‘Four Minutes, Twelve Seconds’ a drama by James Fritz (15+)

Tuesday 18th May 2021 – 7.00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

1. GAMPA Teens presents: ‘’Girls Like That’ a teen drama by Evan Placey (PG)

2. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Grimm Tales Pt 1’ a children’s fairy tale by Carol Ann Duffy (PG)

3. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Grimm Tales Pt 2’ a children’s fairy tale by Carol Ann Duffy (PG)

Wednesday 19th May 2021 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre



1. GAMPA Seniors presents ‘DNA’ a drama/thriller by Dennis Kelly (PG)

2. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘I Ate All The Bourbon Creams’ a dark comedy by Julian Felice (PG)

3. The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘The Exam’ a comedy by Andy Hamilton (U)

Thursday 20th May 2021 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Ten Minutes’ a Tragicomedy by Julian Felice (15+)

2. The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘Peep’ a black comedy by Jodi Gray (15+)

3. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Fade to Light’ a drama by Julian Felice (18+)

Friday 21st May 2021 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

GALA NIGHT – The Finals Night will include the top two or three plays and will include the winning play of the Festival, followed by the awards ceremony.

The Adjudicator will give a short delivery about each performance at the end of every session.

Further details on tickets for the events will be issued in due course, as attendance to the Festival will be subject to Covid restrictions as they apply in May 2021. For any further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: [email protected]