2021 Gibraltar Autumn Culture Programme

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announced the programme of events for this year’s autumn season, from 1st October to 18th December 2021.

Gibraltar Cultural Services is delighted to be part of what should be a series of enjoyable musical, dance and dramatic productions and trusts that everyone will find something to their liking. The programme includes well-loved events such as the International Art Exhibition, the Gibraltar Literature Week, the autumn Zarzuela, amongst many other cultural activities. All events are subject to COVID-19 restrictions that may apply at the time.

GCS encourages everyone to make the most of what this year’s programme has to offer. Click below to view the full schedule of events.

For further information, please contact the GCS Events Department at the City Hall on telephone 20067236 or email: [email protected]