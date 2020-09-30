Get comfy, cosy and ready to be inspired by an impressive selection of talented women in technology, sharing their personal journeys (the laughs, tears and learnings), in a TED-style ‘lightning talk’ format. It’s free, online and open to anyone.

Register and join us from 6pm CET, Thursday 15th October 2020. For more info visit facebook.com/girlsintechgibraltar

The Speakers:

We’re blown away by this year’s stellar line-up of speakers:

Kirsten Coventry | UK Marketing Manager @Facebook

Kirsten has worked and lived across 3 continents! A culture-builder, she’s on a journey to create brilliant work and authentic two-way relationships with audiences. Kirsten graduated from Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia (Bachelor in Mass Communications) and has worked in agency, non-profit and tech. Kirsten is currently UK Marketing Manager for Facebook for Business, in London.

Assiye Süer | Co-Founder, VikingsVolts (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Assiye Süer is the co-founder, COO, and concept engineer at the startup VikingsVolts. With a background in space engineering and huge interest in astronomy and space tech, Assiye decided to change her career plans and found her own business in wireless power transmission, with the goal of working towards the space industry. Today, she’s developing her own startup together with her co-founder, and one day hopes to own one of the most successful companies in space technology, in Sweden and Scandinavia!

Irina Cornides | Chief Commercial Officer @Gamesys Group

Irina holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Economics from the University College London and a Master of Science (MSc) in Management from the London School of Economics. Irina has over a decade of experience, previously the Managing Director for Mandalay Media, she now leads the Gamesys Group Strategy for the organisation across Asia and the rest of the world. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Gamesys Group is one of the world’s leading operators of online casino and bingo-led brands, with millions of players and over 1300 employees.

Maria E. Aquilina | Head of Platform Department @Betagy

A passionate leader, Maria believes there is nothing you can’t build or achieve with the time, resources and focus. With over 15 years of experience working in tech, Maria graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science. Her career has spanned multiple roles, including teaching, business analysis, software engineering, QA and project management. Maria is currently Head of Platform at Betagy, a medium-sized B2B technology company, servicing iGaming.

Girls in Tech Gibraltar have recently been nominated for the Gibraltar Sustainability Awards: Technology, and this event aims to positively impact the accessibility, presence and support for women in STEM fields. Be sure to join us for this unmissable event!

The Hon. Samantha Jane Sacramento, Minister for Equality, commented: “The Ministry of Equality has formed a very positive relationship with Girls In Tech Gibraltar since its launch in 2017. I have personally been very keen to support this organisation given its commitment to engage with and support women in technology. Girls in Tech aims to increase diversity and inclusion in the world of tech and this is an endeavour which I fully endorse given the existing under-representation of women in this sector. Events like Women in Tech Stories present positive role models for our community, especially for our young women, and remind them that the sky is truly the limit when it comes to professional opportunities even in currently male-dominated fields. I would like to congratulate Girls in Tech for their continued efforts to effect positive change and they know that they can count on my continued support”.