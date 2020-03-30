Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the winner for this year’s Spring Logo competition.
Although sadly the Spring Festival will not be held this year, it is important to recognise the efforts of those who took part.
The First Prize and winning entry was awarded to Jenna Lopez. The winning entry will receive a cash prize of £500.
With 418 entries and the high standards received, the panel decided to grant a further 9 highly commended awards as follows:
Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all participants, all the educational establishments and their teachers for their support.