2019 YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID TRAINING COURSES

Clubhouse Gibraltar together with Positive Pathways is proud to announce an additional course on Youth Mental Health First Aid, which is aimed at anyone who works with or supports young people on a regular basis. This is very much in keeping with the theme for World Mental Health Day on 10th October 2018 which is young people and mental health in a changing world.

Why Children’s Mental Health is Important

In 2015 over 22,400 young people contacted children’s charities about suicidal thoughts and feelings – the highest ever number.

1 in 10 children and young people experience a mental health issue at any one time.

In an average group of 30 15-year-olds

10 are like to have watched their parents separate, 6 may be self-harming, 7 are likely to have been bullied and 1 could have experienced the death of a parent

Half of all mental illness begins by the age of 14 (World Health Organization)

Due to the popularity of the Mental Health First Aid course, a need was identified and requested for the equivalent training to be made available but with the focus on Youth. Clubhouse Gibraltar & Positive Pathway’s Mental Health Trainers have therefore responded to this need and have also qualified as Youth Mental Health First Aiders. The course is aimed at anyone who works with or supports young people.

The Youth Mental Health First Aid course is an internationally recognised course, established in Australia. The two day Youth Mental Health First Aid course teaches people how to identify, understand and help a young person who may be developing mental ill health. In the same way, as we learn physical first aid, Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to recognise those crucial warning signs of mental ill health.

The course will provide you with:

An in-depth understanding of young people’s mental health and factors that affect their wellbeing

Practical skills to spot the triggers and signs of mental health issues

Confidence to reassure and support a young person in distress

Enhanced interpersonal skills such as non-judgemental listening

Knowledge to help a young person recover their health by guiding them to further support

Ability to support a young person with a long-term mental health issue or inability to thrive

Tools to look after your own mental wellbeing

The training is designed to fit into four manageable chunks, these are:

Mental Health First Aid, Mental Health

Depression and Suicide Crisis

Anxiety, Personality Disorders, Eating Disorders and Self Harm.

Psychosis, Schizophrenia and Bipolar.

What will you learn?

In each section you will learn how to:

Spot the early signs of a mental distress

Feel confident about helping someone experiencing mental ill health

Provide help on a first aid basis

Help prevent someone from hurting themselves or others.

Help stop a mental illness from developing or getting worse.

Guide someone towards finding the right support

Reduce the stigma of mental illness.

Who should attend the course?

Anybody who works with or supports young people and has an interest in their welfare. This includes the following although not an exhaustive list. Social care staff, social workers, nursing staff, teachers or youth workers. Families and carers of young people who have experienced or are experiencing mental health difficulties.

Everyone who attends the course will receive a copy of the MHFA manual and workbook, which are both excellent support resources. When you have completed the course you will receive a certificate to confirm that you are a trained Youth Mental Health First Aider.

In exploring ways on how to initiate helpful conversations with regards to their mental health, attendees will gain confidence in dealing with difficult situations and support young people.

How can I register for the Youth Mental Health First Aid course?

The course is open to anyone over the age of 16, who works, cares for or supports young people in their community or workplace.

The total cost of the course is £195 per person (Statutory/Private Sector) and £150 for the voluntary sector. The first course will run from 9 am to 5 pm on Wednesday 6th & Thursday 7th February 2019 at the University of Gibraltar. Lunch and refreshments are included in the cost.

For further information call Kevin or Darryl on MHFAgib@gmail.com or on Tel. 200 68423.

Please note places are limited to sixteen persons on each course.

We would like to say Thank you to Kusuma trust for sponsoring Kevin Fowler & Darryl Britto to become Youth Mental Health First Aid trainers.

All money raised through the training will go towards the running costs of Clubhouse Gibraltar & Positive Pathways.