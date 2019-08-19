Friday 23rdAugust marks the start of Gibraltar’s National Celebrations organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with the Gibraltar Cultural Services.

As from 23-29 August and 4-11 September the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in red and white to mark the occasion. From the 30 August to the 2 September the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in green for GibSams to raise awareness for their Suicide Prevention Campaign. On the 3 September the Moorish Castle will be illuminated with the Red Ensign by the Gibraltar Seafarers Welfare Board.The National Celebrations will kick off with the Gibraltar Fair and culminates with the National Day events.

* * *

This year’s National Day Concert which will be held on Tuesday 10thSeptember 2019, at Casemates Square starting at 9.00pm.

The SDGG can confirm that top of the bill for this year’s National Day Concert will be GibFloyd. Also featuring are Adrian Pisarello Band Universe, Gabriel Moreno & the Quivering Poets and Prncpl. The concert is being organised on behalf of the SDGG by J2 Productions.

Commenting on the event the SDGG said:

‘We are very pleased with the programme that has been produced by Jenson Callejon and his team.

We are confident that most musical tastes will be catered for and everyone in the community will once again enjoy an excellent evening’s entertainment!’