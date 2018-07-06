Gibraltar National Celebrations 2018

(SDGG) in conjunction with the Gibraltar Cultural Services, has announced the programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National Celebrations.

 

The SDGG commented:

‘The SDGG has worked closely with the Gibraltar Cultural Services to coordinate a wide-ranging series of events that should ensure an enjoyable three weeks of National Celebrations. As in the past, the emphasis remains very much on the celebration, with varied entertainment, offering a range of shows and activities for all to enjoy in the spirit of this special occasion. I am confident that Gibraltarians of all ages will have much to enjoy in the lead-up to and on National Day itself.’

For further information contact Forty Azzopardi on mobile 56641000 or the Events Department at the Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236.

National Celebrations programme 2018

