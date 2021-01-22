Tu-Bishvat, is Israel’s festival of the Trees and the Environment celebrated this year on 28th January 2021.

On Tu-Bishvat it is customary to plant a tree and this year the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce (Gibrael) has collaborated with Keren Kayemet L’Israel – Israel’s largest green organisation, to have a tree planted in Israel dedicated to strengthening the relationship between the people of Gibraltar and the people of Israel. This year the planting of the trees is done in the mountains of Nazareth. Anyone interested in having their personal tree planted in Israel, in their name, or as a gift for a loved one, should contact Gibrael Chamber on [email protected]. A personalised certificate will be received.

Visit www.gibrael.org for more information.