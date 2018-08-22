10th Anniversary Cardboard Boat Race at Ocean Village Marina

The 10th Anniversary of the RAOB & Ocean Village Charity Cardboard Boat Race achieved a record turnout with 28 boats. This landmark event was the best attended so far and was hosted by the ever-popular Master of Ceremonies, Frankie Hatton.

This highly anticipated nautical event was attended by Minsters John Cortes and Stephen Linares, Miss Gibraltar 2018 Star Farrugia, and her princesses Lilly Gomez and Jennifer Munoz, as well as the 501st Legion of Stormtroopers, who brought along their very own pink R2D2 and a Darth Maul!

The afternoon was action packed with nail biting finishes and spectacular sinkings. The winners of the Junior’s Race, O’Reillys Unicorns, also wowed the judges with their rainbow unicorn outfits, complete with sparkly purple horns, and walked away with 2 prizes, both for 1st place and best fancy dress!

U-mee came second in the Junior Race with their aerodynamic glossy black and pink boat aptly named “Speed of Light”, and after entering both Junior and Adult’s Race, managed a respectable fourth place for the Adult’s Race, with the vessel only coming apart right at the last few seconds after reaching the finish line for the second time that day!

The adult’s race was won by “Raptor”, a well-designed bright yellow boat constructed by Nathan Lima and Friends, who also won the new Buffalo Challenge for “Most in the Boat” – whereby members of the public were invited to climb in and test the maximum capacity of the boats. Raptor won this bonus prize with a massive 15 people managing to fit inside their cardboard construction!

Price Waterhouse Cooper glided into 2nd place with their inspired Business Casual boat “PWSea” dressed in business casual attire; suit jackets and bright coloured shorts, complete with a laptop!

Maroc-Atlas 4×4 came in 3rd place with their huge black cardboard Landrover, aptly named “The Beast”.

Best Boat Design went to Morrisons for their stunning green and yellow Hawaii-style boat “Morrilicious” complete with an outrigger for support.

Marks and Spencer stayed true to their slogan, and ‘spent their Saturday well’ with their boat “Sparky” – their team’s sparkly outfits complete with shimmering gold hula skirts and gold painted faces pipped everyone else to the post for the Best Fancy Dress prize!

There were many stunning handmade creations, each taking weeks to make, with stand-outs being the incredibly detailed Barmy Armistice “Big Bertha” tank by the Buffalos, a large Biplane model from the No 2 Overseas Sqn Air Cadets, “Big Mack” a huge replica of the Mack Truck from popular Pixar movie, Cars 3 and the Bio-Boat from Gibraltar Botanic Gardens complete with intricate tissue paper flowers.

Special mentions go to the majestic “Sea Lion” from MSC Lions and “Kindred Spirits” from Kindred Group for their Game of Thrones-themed boat and fancy dress – complete with soundtrack!

Emilia Hazell-Smith, Events and Social Media Executive for Ocean Village said:

“The Annual RAOB Charity Cardboard Boat Race is always a fantastic summers day out at Ocean Village and it’s so exciting to see all the handmade boats with each team investing many hours of work into their creations! Every year the race gets bigger, and we would like to give our heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors, especially U-mee, Kindred Group, Gedime Motors, SCSI, Ibex Insurance and Saccone and Speed, participants and volunteers from the R.A.O.B for making this happen and In2Adventures, the Gibraltar Canoeing Association and HM Customs who offered water rides and activities for this year’s charities, GBC Open Day and the Gibraltar Cardiac Association”.