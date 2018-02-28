Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Youth Service, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, the Media, Youth and Sport will be organising a Youth Open Day as part of the first ever Youth Arts Jamboree. The event will be held at the Central Hall on Saturday 10th March 2018 from 10am to 5pm.

The Youth Open Day will be a cultural and youth providers fair, with many entities being given the opportunity to expose their product and what they can offer our young people. The following entities have confirmed they will be taking part:

Gibraltar Army Cadets

Gibraltar Air Cadets

Childline Gibraltar

Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme

Scouts Association

Guides Association

Gibraltar National Dance Organisation

Gibraltar Photographic Society

Gibraltar Arts and Crafts Association

Gibraltar Academy for Music and the Performing Arts

Clubhouse Gibraltar

Disability Society

Muslim Youth Group

CYE-CLE

Gibraltar Health Authority

Gibraltar Youth Service

Gibraltar Museum

Autism Support Group

Royal Gibraltar Police Recruitment Section

St Johns Ambulance

The Open Day will be accessible for persons with disabilities, and made more inclusive and sensory friendly. These new initiatives derive from the courses being offered by the Ministry of Equality that are led by the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP.

Sensory adaptations will be made available for the first one and half hours from 10am to 11.30am. During this period sound will be minimized and it will particularly benefit persons with autism, photosensitive epilepsy, visual and hearing impediments.

Thereafter, live performances and interactive workshops will take place from 11.30pm to 5pm, by many of the entities aforementioned. The Open Day will also feature a fun day and the organisers take this opportunity to thank Gibtelecom for sponsoring part of the event.

For any enquiry or to get involved, please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, on telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi.