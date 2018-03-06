Youth Open Day Programme of Events

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Youth Service, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, the Media, Youth and Sport will be organising a Youth Open Day as part of the first ever Youth Arts Jamboree. The event will be held at the Central Hall on Saturday 10th March 2018 from 10am to 5pm.

The Youth Open Day will feature live performances, interactive workshops and fun activities, throughout the day. The programme of events is as follows:





The Youth Open Day will feature a cultural and youth providers fair, with many entities being given the opportunity to expose their product and what they can offer our young people.



For any enquiry or to get involved, please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, on telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi.