YOUNG ENTERPRISE AWARD SUCCESS FOR GIB STUDENTS

agroup of students from Westside and Bayside Comprehensives have won the Delta Airlines ‘Pursuit of Opportunity Award’ at the recent UK finals of the Young Enterprise competition in London.

The young entrepreneurs developed the ‘Link +’ wristband with a secure chip integrated into its underside, containing personal medical information that can be easily scanned via smartphone app by authorised personnel in case of medical emergency. Their company, Link IT, has set up a working collaboration with the Gibraltar Health Authority and St John’s Ambulance, as the wristband will assist doctors and first responders attending an emergency to obtain a patient’s essential information and thus provide safe medical treatment.

Link IT spokesman Henry Archer said: “We are very happy with the progress we have made as part of the Young Enterprise competition and have used this as a starting platform from which we are currently developing our company. We look forward to seeing the benefits our work will have in the community and we are very grateful for the support of the GHA, St. John’s Ambulance and the pharmacies we will be working with to get our product to the public.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP, congratulated the team on their achievement. “The GHA is extremely proud of the success obtained by our young entrepreneurs at the UK finales of this prestigious award. Link IT has produced an exciting product, which will assist our front-line medical staff in cases of emergency, when having access to a patient’s correct medical history can make all the difference. Their achievement is a source of pride not just for the GHA, but for the community as a whole.”