WTC Gibraltar welcomes London Stock Exchange

The World Trade Center Gibraltar hosted senior representatives of the London Stock Exchange Group this week as part of a Capital Raising Conference.

The event provided insight to companies considering a possible IPO on the London markets and covered the recent trends in the listed debt market, in addition to developments at the Gibraltar Stock Exchange.

In a welcoming address to the delegation led by the Gibraltar Israel Chamber of Commerce (Gibrael) and accompanied by His Excellency, the Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant-General Edward Davis CB CBE, Ed Allison-Wright of WTC Gibraltar said:

“We are incredibly proud to house some of Gibraltar’s most exciting companies in their initial stages of high-growth; a number of which are currently in Regus’ incubator space. Some of you will already know that around 40% of our occupiers are new to The Rock and we’re pleased that they have joined us in making Gibraltar the home to their business operations. The World Trade Centers Association connects us with 319 World Trade Center partners across the globe, in close to 100 countries and 70 capital cities. The brand also provides occupiers with a global platform that they often aspire to have, to necessitate successful capital raising.”

The London Stock Exchange Capital Raising Conference was assisted in Gibraltar by Gibrael and hosted speakers from HM Government of Gibraltar, Benefit Business Solutions, Gibraltar Asset Management Limited, Shore Capital, Yellow Jersey, Gibraltar Stock Exchange and Hassans International Law Firm.

For enquiries relating to World Trade Center Gibraltar, please contact Front of House Manager, Mariela Gancheva (mariela@worldtradecenter.gi).