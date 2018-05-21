On Tuesday 22nd May, World Trade Center Gibraltar will be showing their support and raising awareness for the International Day of Syndrome 22Q11 – a rare chromosome deletion syndrome in new-born babies – by lighting up the entire building in red lights.

Syndrome 22Q11 occurs in about 1 in 4,000 people. The symptoms can be variable, they often include congenital heart problems, specific facial features, frequent infections, developmental delay, learning problems and cleft palate. The colour red is associated with the corporate image of all the Syndrome 22Q11 Associations that have been founded worldwide.

For more information, contact Asociación Síndrome 22q Andalucía on +34 600 204 807, or via email info@22qandalucia.es (more information on their website: www.22qandalucia.es )