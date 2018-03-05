World Wildlife Day: The Lectures

Four lectures have been arranged at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery during the month of March, aimed to coincide with the events around World Wildlife Day. The first of the lectures will be given by Prof Clive Finlayson of the Gibraltar Museum on Tuesday 6th March at 630pm.

The talk is entitled “Avian Survivors – the History of the Birds of Europe”. In it, Prof Finlayson will give an overview of the remarkable story of evolution and geographical spread of the various lineages of birds that make up today’s European avifauna. The lecture is based on his book of the same title, which was published in 2011.

The lecture is open to all and entry is free.