World Trade Center Spreads Some Christmas Cheer

Chairman, Gregory Butcher, presented a cheque for £1000 on behalf of World Trade Center last week to Gerard Teuma, CEO of GBC. However, in keeping with the Christmas spirit, Mr Butcher announced that this would be increased to £2000. GBC Open Day has already raised an incredible £105,000 and the generosity of the people of Gibraltar continues with donations still pouring in.

Further testimony to the kindness of the World Trade Center members are the 308 children’s presents that have been donated by employees and visitors of the World Trade Center. Pictured here around the Christmas tree are the amazing array of presents, which will be delivered to Women In Need and the Care Agency.