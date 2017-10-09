WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY 2017 INVITATION

members and staff of Clubhouse Gibraltar would like to invite you to our “Come & Chat” on World Mental Health Day 10th October at 24 Wellington Front 11am – 4pm. Members and staff will be able to give information regarding mental health and the services which Clubhouse Gibraltar offers in Gibraltar. This year the theme is “Mental Health in the Work Place”.

One in four adults and one in ten children are likely to have a mental health problem in any given year. This can have a profound impact on the lives of tens of millions of people in the UK, and can affect their ability to sustain relationships, work, or just get through the day.

But an ill-informed and damaging attitude among some people exists around mental health that can make it difficult for some to seek help. It is estimated that only about a quarter of people with a mental health problem in the UK receive ongoing treatment, leaving the majority of people grappling with mental health issues on their own, seeking help or information, and dependent on the informal support of family, friends or colleagues.

(Mental Health Foundation 2017)

Mental health issues have been shown to increase employee absenteeism, lower rates of productivity and increased costs. This year’s World Mental Health Day will contribute to taking mental health out of the shadows in the work place so that people and companies have the tools to help employees and increase the overall mental wellbeing of their workforce.

One in five people in the workplace experience a mental health condition, and while many employers are developing policies to support a healthy workforce, there is no shared vision for mental health in the workplace. Annual global cost of mental health problems are estimated at 2.5 trillion U.S. dollars and expected to rise to 6 trillion U.S. dollars by 2030.

Untreated mental disorders result in diminished productivity at work, reduced rates of labour participation, increase in workplace accidents, higher turnover of staff and increased sick payments. Six in ten people say poor mental health impacts their concentration at work and estimates indicate that nearly 70 million work days are lost each year in the UK because of poor mental health.

(World Federation for Mental health 2017)