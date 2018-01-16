World Book Day Celebrations

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is once again organising ‘World Book Day’ at the John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday 1st March 2018.

This year’s theme is Harry Potter by J. K. Rowling. Story Time with live Performance by GCS staff, Angela Jenkins, Transitions and GAMPA will start as from 4.30pm in the Theatre. Entrance is Free.

Arts & Crafts for children of all ages will be available throughout the day in The Gallery. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite book character costume.

The popular Book Crossing and Book Fair will open its doors from 10am in the Lower Exhibition room. You may pick up a book free of charge or take part in the Book Crossing “bring a book – take a book”. Local authors are also invited to join us in promoting their book/s.

GCS looks forward to welcoming our community at the John Mackintosh Hall for an event not to be missed!

For further information on the event or authors wishing to promote their books, please contact Kimberley Pecino at the John Mackintosh Hall on Tel 200 75669 or emails: kimberley.pecino@culture.gov.gi and info@culture.gi