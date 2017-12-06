WORKS AT NOTRE DAME SCHOOL

On 26 October, HM Government of Gibraltar set out its plans for new schools in Gibraltar and it can confirm that ground has already been broken for the first of these schools.

Work to construct Notre Dame First School on Winston Churchill Avenue has already started, with the school’s completion date being set for August 2018.

On Wednesday 6th December, the contractor will commence piling operations which are planned to be completed before the Christmas break. These operations will take place from 8am to approximately 7pm Monday to Friday, with some additional work being required at weekends.

The Government regrets the inconvenience to residents of the area during this pre-Christmas period and appreciates their patience and cooperation.

Acting Director of Education, Darren Grech said, “This work will be a short-term inconvenience for all of us but, in the long run, I am sure that the long-term benefits of having a new school will outweigh the current difficulties.”