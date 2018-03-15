Women In Business Host International Women’s Day Dinner

Women in Business once again played host to the IWD dinner on Thursday 8 th March, at the stunning Bistro Point restaurant located at the University of Gibraltar.

WIB Chair Janet Brear, opened the dinner with a welcome speech and in the spirit of this year’s International Women’s Day theme ‘Press for Progress’ announced that WIB Gibraltar would be launching an equality study to examine the equal status of women in local businesses and professions. Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento also addressed the guests and took the opportunity to announce her ministry’s mentoring programme to provide positive and inspiring role models for local women. Mentoring is a vital part in supporting women and we would encourage our members to get involved with this project either as mentors or mentees.

Following on from last year’s successful dinner, WIB once again encouraged local businesses to sponsor a student to attend the dinner and 8 students in total from West Side school and Gibraltar College were able to attend the evening event. Sponsors included The Mayor of Gibraltar, EY, Deloittes, Addison Global and NetEnt.

The Key note speaker this year was Dineen Garcia who was the former vice president of diversity at Macy’s Department store in the USA. Dineen was interviewed by One Media & Events CEO Denise Matthews and the conversational and personal presentation was both inspiring and informative.

The dinner was attended by 100 guests, including the Rt Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, representatives from the Ministry for Equality, The Vice Chancellor Daniella Tilbury and representatives from the University of Gibraltar, Ayelet Shay, the Chair from Gibraltar Israel Chamber of Commerce, The American Chamber of Commerce, Gibraltar Women’s Association, Girls in Tech, Start Up Grind and Her Worship the Mayor, Kaiane Aldorino Lopez. Attendees also included The Chronicle, GBC, and a range of finance, legal, insurance and gaming professions, local businesses and charity leads.

The event proved once again to be a great opportunity for professional networking, sharing and exchanging of ideas. Women in Business in Gibraltar seek to provide a networking platform which connects, shares and inspires likeminded women. They hold monthly breakfasts as well as seminars on informative and helpful topics for professional women.