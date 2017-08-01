WARM QUINOA – With Beetroots, Broccoli & Carrots

INGREDIENTS

5 cups of cooked wholemeal quinoa

1 onion

3 garlic cloves

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

8 carrots

1 head of broccoli

2 cooked beetroots

2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp of turmeric

1 tsp of ginger

2 veggie stock cubes

1 cup of water

3 tbsp of agave nectar

½ cup of sultanas

Peanuts & seeds to top

DIRECTIONS

In a large saucepan add a spot of olive oil and slowly cook the chopped onion and crushed garlic.

After ten minutes add a tin of chopped tomatoes and the quinoa. Stir well and add grated carrots and broccoli (Yep, both grated!) as well as grated beetroot.

Finally add the vinegar, veggie stock cubes, agave nectar, turmeric, ginger and water along with a pinch of salt and pepper to season. Cook for ten miuntes and once served, top with mixed seeds and peanuts.

Recipe by Peta Coote