Walk to the Top of the Rock raises over £6k

On 8th May 2017 Deloitte and MH Bland presented a cheque to Giovi Vinales of Cancer Research for a total amount of £6,247.90 which was raised during their 2017 Walk to the Top of the Rock held on Saturday 22ndApril. Both companies would like to thank not only the 300+ participants on the day but also all the many companies and individuals for their support and generosity, including Anglo Hispano, Stagnetto, Oxy, Caterpac, Made in Heaven, Angelique Photography, Shyanne Azzopardi, John Azzopardi, Dylan Sheriff, Music Corner, Monique Sanchez, DB Sound & Lighting, St John’s Ambulance, GBC and the RGP to name but a few. MH Bland and Deloitte look forward to holding the event again in 2019.
