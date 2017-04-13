UNIVERSITY STUDENTS – SUMMER JOBS 2017

University Students who are in receipt of a Government of Gibraltar scholarship are being offered the opportunity to enrol for a ‘summer job’. This year 200 students will be engaged as follows:

One hundred students – from 3 July to 28 July inclusive (or such earlier date as they may need to depart)

One hundred students – from 31 July to 25 August inclusive (or such earlier date as they may need to depart)

On applying, university students will need to state their preference in respect of which month they would be available.

Working hours will be from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm (four hours daily), without a lunch break, Monday to Friday. Remuneration will be £125.60 per week (£6.28 per hour).

Opportunities exist within various government departments.

Application Forms may be obtained from the Human Resources Department, 82-86 Harbour’s Walk, New Harbours, Rosia Road, Gibraltar and on the Government of Gibraltar website at www.gibraltar.gov.gi/press-office and should be submitted to the Human Resources Department at the above address or via email to humanresources.recruitment@gibraltar.gov.gi by no later than Friday 5 May 2017.

University Students are advised that the above mentioned closing date for receipt of applications will be strictly adhered to.