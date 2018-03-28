The University of Gibraltar is delighted to host a prestigious 120,000 euro research grant from the Gerda Henkel Foundation. The grant will support the research of Dr Kevin Lane, an accomplished Gibraltarian archaeologist and academic who is currently undertaking field research in Argentina and Peru. This latest award will fund his new project ‘An Archaeology of Mobility’, which aims to track human and animal mobility in the Andes. The funds will include two additional post-doctoral awards.

Dr Lane, an Associate Researcher of the University of Gibraltar, completed his PhD in Archaeology at the University of Cambridge, Trinity Hall in 2006. He was appointed a Leverhulme Early Career Fellow at the University of Manchester (2007-2009), a Sainsbury Visiting Research Fellow at the University of East Anglia (2010), and a Research Fellow of the prestigious Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (Free University, Berlin, 2011-2012), before co-directing a large Leverhulme Research Project (University of Cambridge, 2012-2015). Between 2014 and 2016 he was archaeological officer for the Department of Heritage of HM Government of Gibraltar. He is now a Senior Researcher of the National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET), Argentina.

The Gerda Henkel Foundation was established in June 1976 by Lisa Maskell in memory of her mother Gerda Henkel as a private, non-profit grant making organization. The sole object of the Foundation is to promote science at universities and research institutes, primarily by supporting specific projects in the field of the humanities.

This grant is one of several international and competitive awards currently hosted by the University of Gibraltar, all of which enable valuable, high-profile research projects that have far-reaching benefits. The University is developing its research capability across a number of priority areas and already hosts 12 local PhD students. Their research reflects issues faced by our society including climate change, marine biodiversity, technology in schools and dementia care to name a few.