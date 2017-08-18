UNDERSTANDING AUTISM – SECOND INFORMATION SEMINAR IN SEPTEMBER

as part of its Understanding Autism series, The Ministry of Equality is pleased to announce that the next information seminar takes place on 19th September, delivered by Linda Woodcock. This seminar will focus on “What is Autism?” and is a follow-up to Linda’s seminar “Parental Strategies; Managing Behaviour” in March.

Ms Linda Woodcock is a Studio lll UK trainer and has a BSc (Hons) Applied Social and PG certificate in Adults with Intellectual Disabilities with Severe and Complex Needs. Ms Woodcock is also the co-author of ‘Managing Family Meltdown: The Low Arousal Approach to Autism’.

Seminars under the Understanding Autism series are specifically targeted at parents and carers of people with autism aiming to provide useful information which can further enhance the care already given by professionals, parents and carers. The seminar will provide a description of autism and the speaker will relate her experiences as a professional and as a parent of a young adult with autism spectrum disorder. The talk will also cover cause and diagnosis, the challenges and creating a therapeutic environment.

The seminar will have two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon for parents who are unable to attend the morning session. Anyone wishing to attend the seminar needs to register their interest with the Ministry of Equality. Participation is free, and given the interest and demand already expressed available seating will be on a first come, first served basis to those registered.

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “I am very pleased to say that the previous seminar delivered by Linda Woodcock was extremely popular and the feedback provided to us by parents was extremely positive. The interest received on these types of seminars since the March seminar has been overwhelming. As mentioned before there will be a number of further seminars under the Understanding Autism series which will be specifically for parents, carers, professionals and frontline staff. Access to information is always beneficial to everyone and on this basis the Ministry of Equality is already working with other Government Departments, Agencies and Authorities for the purposes of organising further awareness and training programmes.”