The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia leave for London today for two days of meetings related to the UK and Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union. They will be accompanied by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Financial Secretary Albert Mena. The meetings will include discussions with different UK Government departments as well as a formal session of the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) between the Governments of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom. It is expected that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister will return to Gibraltar on Friday. During their absence the Minister for Housing and Equality Samantha Sacramento will act as Chief Minister.

