61st Anniversary of the Three King’s Cavalcade 2018

The Gibraltar Cultural Services have been working closely with the committee to ensure that once again sweets are distributed at the event. Sweets will be handed out to spectators instead of being thrown from the floats. The Gibraltar Cultural Services staff will be responsible to hand these out to children and persons lining the route of the Cavalcade. GCS staff will be departing Casemates Square at 7.15pm.

The Three King’s Cavalcade will take place along Main Street on Friday 5th January 2018 at 7.30pm.

For further information please contact Eric Abudarham on Tel 350 57586000 or email: eabudarham@gibtelecom.net.