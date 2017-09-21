THREE KINGS CAVALCADE 2018

the Three Kings Cavalcade is the first event on Gibraltar’s social calendar following the New Year’s festivities. The organisation for this is naturally carried out months in advance and subsequently the Cavalcade Committee is now inviting entries for the 61st Three King’s Cavalcade which will be taking place on Friday 5th January 2018.

In order to increase on the numbers entered last year (9 floats), the committee has decided to enhance the event by providing a participation fee up to a maximum of £1,000; provide a covered area in a specific site in conjunction with HM Government of Gibraltar and monetary prizes to all winners. These monetary prizes will be announced shortly.

The Organising Committee therefore urges Sports and Social Clubs, Dance Clubs, Associations and Organisations, Housing Estates, Schools, Companies or even groups of friends to participate and make this another memorable cavalcade, both for those thousands who line Main Street as well as for those who participate. The Cavalcade Committee call on the community at large to make this cavalcade a memorable 61st Anniversary!

Anyone who would like to enter a float or walking float is kindly requested to contact Eric Abudarham on Tel 57586000 or email: eabudarham@gibtelecom.net.