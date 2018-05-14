The 27th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean took place on Sunday at Catalan Bay. 240 kg of rubbish was removed from the beach by a fantastic group of volunteers (including Her Worship the Mayor and her family) who generously gave their time. Over 25 bags of plastic debris was retrieved and as per usual, sorted and recycled by Metalrok. Aquagib kindly provided the water bowser for volunteers to be able to refill their reusable bottles. A generous donation of spades, rakes and gloves were received from the Viagas & Aldorino family.

The community’s support in these cleans is paramount and each and every volunteer that participates is valued!